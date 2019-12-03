 Skip to main content
Home / Articles /

Masking GIFs with other GIFs

Avatar of Robin Rendle
Author
Robin Rendle
3 Comments
Join the Conversation
Published
Updated

Easily manage projects with monday.com

The other day, Cassie Evans tweeted a really neat trick that I’ve never seen before: using SVG to mask one GIF on top of another. The effect is quite lovely, especially if you happen to grab a colorful GIF and place it on top of a monochrome one:

﻿﻿

See the Pen
Masking gifs with other gifs... (svg masking is cool) by Cassie Evans (@cassie-codes)
on CodePen.

Considering I’ve never done anything with SVG masks before, I thought I could quickly look over the code and dissect it to see how Cassie made this rather lovely demo! The interesting thing about all this though is how rather simple it is.

To kick things off, we grab the GIF that we want to use as our SVG mask. We can fetch that from GIPHY:

via GIPHY

Next we can begin writing our SVG directly in the HTML of the page: we begin by adding a tag which can be used to store assets that we’ll refer to in another part of the same SVG:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 300 300">
  <defs>
    <mask id="MASK" maskunits="userSpaceOnUse"
              maskcontentunits="userSpaceOnUse">
      <image 
        xlink:href="https://media.giphy.com/media/tIwmTQ64D52XTuL8xd/giphy.gif" 
        height="100%"
        width="100%"/>
    </mask> 
  </defs>
</svg>

If you take a closer look at that <mask> element, you’ll see that Cassie has added an id="MASK" and this is how we’ll refer to the mask later on in the file, by pointing to this id attribute.

Now we can go ahead and fetch our next animated image (but this time a cool GIF of outer space):

Let's add that GIF into a <g> element and apply the mask attribute to it, like so:

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 300 300">
  <defs>
    <mask id="MASK" maskunits="userSpaceOnUse"
              maskcontentunits="userSpaceOnUse">
      <image 
        xlink:href="https://media.giphy.com/media/tIwmTQ64D52XTuL8xd/giphy.gif" 
        height="100%"
        width="100%"/>
    </mask>      
  </defs>
  <g mask="url(#MASK)">
    <image x="0" y="0%" class="space" href="https://media.giphy.com/media/MXQnyEQwBJ6eTj90L5/giphy.gif" 
        height="100%" width="100%"/>
  </g>
</svg>

SVG code can look pretty scary at first glance, especially if you’re not familiar with it. It might be best to break all this stuff up into two parts. First, defining the mask...

  <defs>
    <mask id="MASK" maskunits="userSpaceOnUse"
              maskcontentunits="userSpaceOnUse">
      <image 
        xlink:href="https://media.giphy.com/media/tIwmTQ64D52XTuL8xd/giphy.gif" 
        height="100%"
        width="100%"/>
    </mask>      
  </defs>

...and subsequently using that mask...

<g mask="url(#MASK)">
  <image x="0" y="0%" class="space" href="https://media.giphy.com/media/MXQnyEQwBJ6eTj90L5/giphy.gif" 
         height="100%" width="100%"/>
</g>

Once we break it up like that, it makes a lot more sense, huh? And there you have it! Two animated GIFs used as an SVG mask. It’s a super nifty trick.

Cassie made another example but this time a jumping space monster:

See the Pen
Space monster (svg masking is cool) by Cassie Evans (@cassie-codes)
on CodePen.

Comments

  1. User Avatar
    Elio
    Permalink to comment#

    it’s just simple and lovely, also creative.

    Reply
  2. User Avatar
    Tim Weidner
    Permalink to comment#

    Thats a pretty cool Idea!
    You can actually do that super easy in CSS! You just need a background-image with as many layers as you want and background-blend-mode: multiply! Let me show you how:

    (Girl.gif is the Black-White Gif above and Space.gif is the space-gif)

    HTML:

    <div>
    <img src="space.gif" alt="Description of the overlayed image">
</div>

    CSS:

    div{
    background-image: url('girl.gif'), url('space.gif');
    background-blend-mode: multiply;
    background-size: cover, 200%;
    background-position: center;
}

div img{
    width: 100%;
    opacity: 0;
}

    What is absolutely great about this technique is that it is (IMO) far easier to understand and you can scale everything exactly how you want while staying in CSS.

    You can even combine CSS Custom Properties with this to make even cooler stuff!
    Have a great day!

    Reply
  3. User Avatar
    chuck
    Permalink to comment#

    awesome

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are held for moderation. We'll publish all comments that are on topic, not rude, and adhere to our Code of Conduct. You'll even get little stars if you do an extra good job.

You may write comments in Markdown. This is the best way to post any code, inline like `<div>this</div>` or multiline blocks within triple backtick fences (```) with double new lines before and after.

Want to tell us something privately, like pointing out a typo or stuff like that? Contact Us.

We have a
Code of Conduct. Be cool. Be helpful. The web is a big place. Have fun. High five.