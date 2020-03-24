Emojis as Favicons

Lea Verou had a dang genius idea to use an emoji as a favicon. The idea only recently possible as browsers have started supporting SVG for favicons. Chuck an emoji inside an SVG
<text> element and use that as the favicon.
Now that all modern browsers support SVG favicons, here's how to turn any emoji into a favicon.svg:— Lea Verou (@LeaVerou) March 22, 2020
<svg xmlns="https://t.co/TJalgdayix" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<text y=".9em" font-size="90">💩</text>
</svg>
Useful for quick apps when you can't be bothered to design a favicon! pic.twitter.com/S2F8IQXaZU
Here’s the one-liner in use:
<link rel="icon" href="data:image/svg+xml,<svg xmlns=%22http://www.w3.org/2000/svg%22 viewBox=%220 0 100 100%22><text y=%22.9em%22 font-size=%2290%22>🎯</text></svg>">
Demo Project
I made a quick little demo project so you can see it at work. See the deployed project to actually see the favicons. That works in Firefox and Chrome. Safari only does those “mask” style icons in SVG so this doesn’t work there. Maybe it could though? I dunno I’ll let you try it.
Here’s a video in case you just wanna see it.
Related Concepts
- Ada Rose Cannon added a badge that can increment.
- Taylor Hunt dropped some code on how he uses the current Git branch name to create an SVG favicon (related to the “different favicon for development” idea)
- You could duck a
prefers-color-schememedia query in the SVG if you wanted to do something special for dark mode (although emojis generally work well on any background)
If you’re just throwing together a quick site, do not forget to set
<meta charset="UTF-8">before using this. Otherwise your icon will just look like weird characters.
Question: Does Google use the thumbnail correctly in mobile search results? They have been showing the favicons for some time now.
Great question. I don’t know! I have a weird feeling it won’t work on Google SERPs but that’s 100% guess.
All great ideas! Glad to see official browser support for SVGs as favicons.
I’ve been using emojis as favicons for about a year now (and emojis in code for much longer!).
My trick before knowing this one is simply using a PNG version of emojis, which works perfectly as expected! The only caveat, along with the SVG solution, is that you’ll get the same static emoji across all platforms. Whereas traditionally, emojis implemented using Unicode will render dynamically for Apple vs. Android vs. Microsoft, etc. I actually prefer it this way since I enjoy Apple’s emojis the most :)
Emojipedia is a handy resource for all things emoji – particularly for Unicode support across the many different platforms.
With all this being said, I’d love to see more support for Unicode and other fonts, potentially being used for favicons, one day too!