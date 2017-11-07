The Contrast Swap Technique: Improved Image Performance with CSS Filters

With CSS filter effects and blend modes, we can now leverage various techniques for styling images directly in the browser. However, creating aesthetic theming isn't all that filter effects are good for. You can use filters to indicate hover state, hide passwords, and now—for web performance.
While playing with profiling performance wins of using blend modes for duotone image effects (I'll write up an article on this soon), I discovered something even more exciting. A major image optimization win! The idea is to reduce image contrast in the source image, reducing its file size, then boosting the contrast back up with CSS filters!
How It Works
Let's put a point on exactly how this works:
- Reduce image contrast using a linear transform function (Photoshop can do this)
- Apply a contrast
filterin CSS to the image to make up for the contrast removal
Step one involves opening your image in a program that lets you linearly reduce contrast in a linear way. Photoshop's legacy mode does a good job at this (Image > Adjustments > Brightness/Contrast):
Not all programs use the same functions to apply image transforms (for example, this would not work with the macOS default image editor, since it uses a different technique to reduct contrast). A lot of the work done to build image effects into the browser was initially done by Adobe, so it makes sense that Photoshop's Legacy Mode aligns with browser image effects.
Then, we apply some CSS filters to our image. The filters we'll be using are
contrast and (a little bit of)
brightness. With the 50% Legacy Photoshop reduction, I applied
filter: contrast(1.75) brightness(1.2); to each image.
Major Savings
This technique is very effective for reducing image size and therefore the overall weight of your page. In the following study, I used 4 vibrant photos taken on an iPhone, applied a 50% reduction in contrast using Photoshop Legacy Mode, saved each photo at Maximum quality (10), and then applied
filter: contrast(1.75) brightness(1.2); to each image. These are the results:
You can play with the live demo here to check it out for yourself!
In each of the above cases, we saved between 23% and 28% in image size by reducing and reapplying the contrast using CSS filters. This is with saving each of the images at maximum quality.
If you look closely, you can see some legitimate losses in image quality. This is especially true with majority-dark images. so this technique is not perfect, but it definitely proves image savings in an interesting way.
Browser Support Considerations
Be aware that browser support for CSS filters is "pretty good".
This browser support data is from Caniuse, which has more detail. A number indicates that browser supports the feature at that version and up.
Desktop
|Chrome
|Opera
|Firefox
|IE
|Edge
|Safari
|18*
|15*
|35
|No
|16
|6*
Mobile / Tablet
|iOS Safari
|Opera Mobile
|Opera Mini
|Android
|Android Chrome
|Android Firefox
|6.0-6.1*
|37*
|No
|4.4*
|61
|56
As you can see, Internet Explorer and Opera Mini lack support. Edge 16 (the current latest version) supports CSS filters and this technique works like a charm. You'll have to decide if a reduced-contrast image as a fallback is acceptable or not.
What About Repainting?
You may be thinking: "but while we're saving in image size, we're putting more work on the browser, wouldn't this affect performance?" That's a great question! CSS filters do trigger a repaint because they set off
window.getComputedStyle(). Let's profile our example.
What I did was open an incognito window in Chrome, disable JavaScript (just to be certain for the extensions I have), set the network to "Slow 3G" and set the CPU to a 6x slowdown:
While the images took a while to load in, the actual repaint was pretty quick. With a 6x CPU slowdown, the longest individual Rasterize Paint took 0.27 ms, AKA 0.00027 seconds.
CSS filters originated from SVG filters, and are relatively browser optimized versions of the most popular SVG filter effect transformations. So I think its pretty safe to use as progressive enhancement at this point (being aware of IE users and Opera Mini users!).
Conclusion and the Future
There are still major savings to be had when reducing image quality (again, in this small study, the images were saved at high qualities for more of a balanced result). Running images through optimizers like ImageOptim, and sending smaller image file sizes based on screen sized (like responsive images in HTML or CSS) will give you even bigger savings.
In the web performance optimization world, I find image performance the most effective thing we can do to reduce web cruft and data for our users, since images are the largest chunk of what we send on the web (by far). If we can start leveraging modern CSS to help lift some of the weight of our images, we can look into a whole new world of optimization solutions.
For example, this could potentially be taken even further, playing with other CSS filters such as
saturate and
brightness. We could leverage automation tools like Gulp and Webpack to apply the image effects for us, just as we use automation tools to run our images through optimizers. Blending this technique with other best practices for image optimization, can lead to major savings in the pixel-based assets we're sending our users.
This is a wicked cool trick. But…
If a user saves an image using this trick, does the user end up downloading the image without the contrast?
I would think yes. Although maybe if you get incredibly fancy you could draw the image to a canvas and apply the filter there and export that?!
Yep, you can’t save the image with the filter. You’d have to take a screenshot or include a download button
In addition to that, won’t the images appear without the contrast in:
RSS readers,
automated post-to-mail subscribers and
anywhere else the content is used without the styles (think mobile app pulling content from WordPress site using the WP Rest-API)?
re: RSS… kinda depends. Maybe you apply the contrast in an automated fashion anyway, and use an inline
<img style="filter..." />anyway. Not all syndication is gonna leave inline styles alone, but some do.
Pretty much. Filters are non destructive, so nothing is being done to the original file.
And we would convert this canvas to data or blob URL and replace the image URL with it.
what about saving the images?
This should have been built into the image format. Why they don’t take advantage of something like this?
I believe JPEG does in fact do this (I know it encodes and quantizes luminosity separately, anyway) — tweaking its compression might be able to replicate these savings.
I guess if you need IE11 support you can go for svg: define filter as svg filter, insert filter inside dom, load image using svg image tag, apply filter from css.
This is almost identical to lowering JPEG compression quality. Lowering of contrast lowers pixel amplitudes, which lowers amplitudes of DCT coefficients, which given limited resolution of integer DCT coefficients, increases quantization. JPEG internally does the same thing using quantization tables.
So for straight-up compression you may be better off using MozJPEG, which tunes quantization itself directly.
Preprocessing like that does have a lot of sense in some situations, e.g. if you’re going to apply a color gradient to an image, you can as well make the original in grayscale (avoid sending color channels). Or if only a part of image will be clearly visible after filtering, you can reduce file size by blurring the less important parts.
Finally, someone who actually knows what JPEGs are.
Seriously – don’t use this technique. Just save your images at a lower quality setting. You’ll have the same benefits, but with higher perceived image quality, and none of the downsides when CSS isn’t available.
Here’s another technique I learned when working in an image-processing job: add a blur filter to just the blue colour channel. Up to a point, you can’t really notice it, because human vision is incredibly bad at seeing detail in blue photoreceptors.
Definitely, this is of course not a standalone solution, it’s an additional image optimization! :) People should always run images through compressions and optimizers.
Community note: That’s an awful rude way to start a comment. Let’s keep things a bit more respectful.
Yes, if a user saves an image, it is saved without the contrast. Of course, you could still try to put the filtered image into a canvas element, so saving would work.
However, what you actually do is to reduce the image signal and thus the bandwidth, boosting the signal afterwards, thereby loosing the information that you removed before.
You can save about the same amount of bytes by reducing the number of colors in the image, using tools like pngquant for PNGs, mozjpeg for JPEG or svgo for SVG. Know your image optimizations and always use the best possible image format or even how to mix them to the greatest effect.
Nice and right on time. I’m using velocity.js to simulate a full screen animated gif and trying to cut image load latency without sacrificing too much quality… this could be useful. Thanks.
A combination of this and some additional filters could be useful in stopping people from stealing images from your site. At least the ones who are not that motivated.
Now this seems like a real practical use case for this! The article should be updated to note this awesome use case.
Did you try to simply save the photo without changing the constat and made sure it didn’t reduce the size of the picture anyway?
Thank you so much for this. Major time saver as I edit a lot of images in photoshop, then run them through Compressor.io and the combination makes optimizing images very tedious.
Nice trick.
The examples you provided were all fairly hefty image sizes to begin with and even the resulting image sizes may not be ideal for the web.
Did you try out any smaller images to see if you still received the same percentage of bytes saving?
How about background images? I suppose this trick cannot be used for them?
hmm! Wonder if the same concept could be applied to video?
I’ve mentioned this in the past (in a talk in fact), but this is something that can be done at the video level and with success as per Netflix.
The concept of authoring low contrast is the key. The post filtering is tertiary in this matter.
I think it’s a nice tip but not that good, even though you can save the user to download more data, you affect performance on rendering the images with filters.
There is a section in the article on this. Look up.
Hello and thank you for taking the time to experiment on this. It is an interesting approach but according to my experiments it is not a good idea.
When you lower the contrast a compression algorithm takes advantage of this and applies more lossy compression. It is allowed to do that since an area with less contrast have less detail and a viewer would not perceive that. Once you pull the contrast up again, you have tricked the compression to apply heavier compression than what is suitable.
In my tests an image using the contrast trick has worse quality than an image with comparable file size where the compression level is increased to match the file size of the contrast trick image.
I don’t have any major doubts about what you are saying, but Una presented tests, and you’ve just said you’ve done tests. Post ’em!